Angela Simmons Causes A Stir In Revealing Cow-Print Bodysuit & Leggings

Growing Up Hip Hop personality Angela Simmons debuted a new look via her Instagram page on Saturday. She uploaded a pair of snapshots and her sultry vibe generated a big reaction among her millions of followers.

Angela noted that her stunning ensemble was from the Pink Pebbles Shop. They shared a shot of this on their Instagram page as well and said this was their cow-print two-piece mesh set.

The jaw-dropping set consisted of skintight leggings and a matching long-sleeved bodysuit. Angela uploaded two photos showcasing this ensemble, flaunting her notorious hourglass figure.

Both pieces were white with brown spots and the fabric was fairly sheer. It appeared that Angela wore a black bra under the bodysuit and the low V-neck revealed a significant amount of deep cleavage.

The fashion designer and reality television star posed on her balcony, one hand resting gently on the railing overlooking the city. Her other hand was propped on her hip and she gazed out over the landscape.

Angela had her wavy hair extensions pulled away from her face, fastened in a partial high ponytail, and she finished the look with wild sunglasses, hoop earrings, and a bracelet.

“Oh my the curvys,” one fan commented.

The second photo in Angela’s post showcased the same ensemble but showed her from a different angle. This one was more closely cropped and, as a result, was even more sultry.

A zipper could be seen along the front of the bodysuit and Angela had it undone to a dangerously low level. The sides of the suit angled extremely high, the edges visible far above the waistband of the leggings.

In both snapshots, the Growing Up Hip Hop star maintained a serious yet sexy facial expression. She kept her caption simple, although she made sure to tag everybody who had helped her put together this sizzling-hot look.

“This fit is cute boo,” a follower declared.

“Yass Queen doin the damn thing,” another person noted.

More than 22,000 people showed their love for this animal-print mesh attire during the first two hours after Angela had first shared the shots. There were also more than 300 comments added during that time period as well.

“Damn! You slay in any outfit from something like this to just simply working out. So sexy,” someone detailed.

Some might say that Angela has been on something of an animal-print kick this week. One of her other recent posts showed her wearing a cheetah-print bathing suit and she looked equally as fierce wearing that. Her hourglass physique generates buzz in just about every outfit she wears and this one seemed especially popular.