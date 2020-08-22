Kelsie Jean Smeby Rocks Heart-Shaped Pasties & A Fishnet Top

Brunette bombshell Kelsie Jean Smeby tantalized her 695,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, in which she rocked an ensemble that covered barely anything at all. Kelsie posed in front of a plain backdrop that allowed her curves to be the focal point of the shots.

She wore two large black heart-shaped pasties over her breasts, covering up any NSFW elements while still leaving her ample assets on full display. She flashed a serious amount of underboob and cleavage in the skimpy top. She also layered on an entirely see-through garment crafted entirely out of fishnet fabric with sparkling embellishments. The fabric draped over her chest and arms, adding a bit of sparkle to her look.

She paired the skimpy top with black underwear that dipped down low in the front, showing off all of her flat stomach. The sides stretched high over her hips, and though the photo was cropped just below her hips so that her legs weren’t visible in the frame, the look managed to still flaunt a tantalizing amount of her lower body.

Kelsie’s brunette locks were styled in curls, and she had both her hands tangled in her silky tresses. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of hoop earrings and nothing else as she gazed seductively at the camera.

She followed up the first snap with a second in which she switched up her pose slightly, raising both hands in front of her and interlacing her fingers. The see-through fabric of her top draped over her bombshell body, and she had her back slightly arched in a way that showcased her ample assets even more. Her eyes were closed and she had a big smile on her face as she posed for the sizzling snap, her brunette locks tumbling down her back.

Kelsie’s followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 21,500 likes within 16 hours of going live. It also received 532 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“[You] just broke the internet,” one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji.

“You’re melting my phone,” another follower remarked.

“Extremely beautiful,” a third fan added.

“This is perfection,” another follower commented, captivated by Kelsie’s beauty and curvaceous figure.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Kelsie tantalized her eager fans with a shot in which she wore a pair of skimpy red underwear and a silky red garter belt while posing topless on a table outside, with a garment that featured thin straps stretching around her breasts but not actually covering anything. A breathtaking view was visible behind her, and Kelsie gazed at the camera, flaunting her incredible figure.