Miley Cyrus Shares Emotional Tribute To ‘Mammie’ Loretta Finley: ‘I Will Miss You For The Rest Of My Life’

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on Saturday, August 22, to post a touching tribute to her late grandmother, Loretta Finley, who was her maternal grandmother and enjoyed a close relationship with the pop sensation. In fact, when the singer was just 20 years old, she got a portrait of her “Mammie” tattooed on her forearm by Kat Von D, as reported by HuffPost at the time.

For her tribute, the former Disney Channel star posted a series of five clips and images that highlighted her relationship with her grandmother. The first was a clip from the red carpet for The Last Song, where Mammie was interviewed by an unknown source, whom she told to call her “Mammie” instead of “Grandma Ray Cyrus.” When the same correspondent told Miley he had met her grandmother, the “Midnight Sky” singer heaped praise on her, calling her the “fiercest person I know” and her “inspiration” and “fashion icon.”

She next uploaded a photo that showed the two together from when the singer was a child. Mammie held her granddaughter, who had a concerned look. The older woman wore glasses and rocked a fashionable black and white shirt and black earrings, while a young Miley had her signature curly brown hair pulled back in a half ponytail and seemed to be rocking a white dress with a strawberry print and a pink necklace.

The third photo showed Mammie on the set of The Voice, sitting in the singing competition’s iconic red chair. She visited the show — along with Miley’s mom, Trish — for the star’s first season as a judge in 2016. According to a report from People published at the time, Miley called her grandmother the “captain of the Team Miley cheer squad.”

The final two parts of the tribute showed Miley, Trish, and Mammie all hanging out together. The fourth slide featured a clip that saw the three ladies dancing together to Madonna’s “4 minutes.” A brunette Miley and Trish flanked the older woman in a white hallway with a wooden floor. The two younger ladies sported socks and jeans, while Mammie had on a pair of white slippers. She rocked a monochrome hot pink outfit that consisted of a pair of pants and a long-sleeved, button-down shirt. She had her light hair styled in a short, curly ‘do and sported her usual glasses.

The last slide showed the three ladies in a professional photo shoot. Miley and her mom both had blond hair this time and wore intense, sparkly paisley outfits. The singer’s crop top had the brand Converse printed on it in white. Miley stood with one leg propped up in front of her grandmother, her knee almost covering the elder woman’s face. Her mother had her arm on her calf and leaned back herself, bending her own leg in front of her. Mammie sat between the two, wearing a blue button-down shirt and smiling brightly. The background consisted of an explosion of multicolored sparkles, adding to the glam of the shot.

The touching tribute seemed to hit a chord with Miley’s 113 million followers. In just an hour, her post has racked up almost 287,000 likes and over 4,000 comments. Many fans and famous followers took to the comments section to express their condolences for her loss.