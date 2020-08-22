Laurence Bédard Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Partially Unzipped Mesh Bodysuit

On Saturday, August 22, Canadian model Laurence Bédard uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.8 million followers to enjoy.

In the photos, the 27-year-old stood in front of sheer white curtains. She flaunted her fantastic physique in a long-sleeved orange mesh bodysuit. The partially unzipped garment left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. The risque bodysuit also showcased the black ink tattoos on her thighs and stomach. She kept the sexy look simple and accessorized with only a pair of delicate stud earrings.

For the photoshoot, the brunette beauty wore her short hair down and sported a manicure with her nails painted white.

The first image showed Laurence standing with her legs crossed. She raked her fingers through her hair and lowered her gaze with a small smile playing on her lips.

A wooden table with chairs were visible in the following photo. Laurence pulled back her hair with both of her hands, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face. She turned her neck and looked off into the distance.

In the caption, Laurence noted that her bodysuit was from the clothing retailer Dolls Kill and that the pictures were taken by the professional photographer known as Donat Photography.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 45,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the tattooed model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Oh my. You look amazing in that,” wrote a fan.

“Very beautiful, gorgeous and sexy,” added a different devotee.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” remarked another admirer, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Gorgeous body and sexy legs,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a string of green heart and heart-eye emoji.

As fans are aware, Laurence is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post pictures that show her in revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a brown tube top that accentuated her curvaceous figure. She paired the garment with high-waisted floral pattern pants. That photo has been liked over 58,000 times since it was shared.