Pregnant Arianny Celeste Slays In Chocolate Skintight Romper & Military-Style Boots

Arianny Celeste looked fierce in a skintight romper that showed off her baby bump to perfection. The mother-to-be stunned in a chic outfit that flaunted her curves and impeccable sense of style. The UFC ring girl is eight months pregnant and loves sharing her voluptuous curves with her 3.3 million Instagram followers.

The model took to social media on Saturday to share two stunning photos that celebrated her curvaceous figure. In her caption, she mentioned that her outfit from the previous night made her crave chocolate.

The 34-year-old wore a sleeveless chocolate romper that clung to her flawless physique like a glove. The stretchy fabric hugged her expectant stomach and thick booty before ending mid-thigh and exposing her long lean legs.

Arianny elevated her look with well-chosen accessories. She rocked a pair of ankle high-heel boots in a military-style. The shoes had a shiny patent leather heel-and-toe finish which contrasted with the rugged lace-up detail. She teamed the shoes with a small backpack and some statement jewelry. She wore a necklace, gold bracelets and ring on each finger. She styled her long brown hair in loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders and back.

The ring girl took to the outdoors for this set of photos. She posed on a flight of tiled stairs on an overcast day. In the background, a few trees and manicured shrubs alluded to a well-tended garden.

In the first photo, Arianny cradled her stomach by placing a hand on top of it. The profile shot accentuated her pregnant curves and on-trend ensemble. She held the bag in her left hand while tilting her head slightly forward. She gazed directly at the lens in a provocative manner.

The following shot had Arianny standing tall as she placed her right foot on the step behind her. She held a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses in her hand as if she was about to put them on.

Soon after she shared the pics, Arianny’s feed was flooded with likes, comments and emoji. The snaps sparked a frenzy as her followers waxed lyrical about her in the comments section.

“You look so cute mama,” one fan gushed.

Another admirer was very vocal about their appreciation for the pregnancy posts.

“Love when you post new pictures of your baby bump, huge fan and support you and the King, loving the fact that you’re starting your very own family,” they enthused.

A third Instagrammer posted a similar sentiment.

“How I love when you share your journey and your beautiful pictures [heart emoji] sending all my love to you and your sweet baby,” they gushed.

This particular image has already racked up close to 5,000 likes and 94 comments in just over an hour.