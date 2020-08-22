Paris Hilton Talks About The Abuse She Suffered As A Teen: ‘I Buried My Truth For So Long’

In her new YouTube documentary This Is Paris, Paris Hilton opens up about a dark secret she has kept for decades. Chatting exclusively with People, the heiress revealed more about her traumatic past and the abuse she reportedly suffered as a teenager attending Provo Canyon School.

“I buried my truth for so long. But I’m proud of the strong woman I’ve become. People might assume everything in my life came easy to me, but I want to show the world who I truly am.” Hilton revealed to the outlet.

The 39-year-old confessed that she was sent to multiple boarding schools as a teenager because of her bad behavior. She admitted that living in a big city tempted her to sneak out of the house and go to parties. Growing up with strict parents ignited a fierce desire to rebel against them and their restrictive rules.

Each school supposedly focused primarily on behavioral development. Provo Canyon was the last of the schools Hilton attended and she stayed there for almost one year.

According to The Simple Life star, upon arrival, she immediately sensed that the academy would be much different and far worse than those previous. Hilton said classes came secondary to daily emotional, physical, and mental abuse.

“From the moment I woke up until I went to bed, it was all day screaming in my face, yelling at me, continuous torture.”

Every day, she said, the staff would verbally berate the students and even go so far as to hit and strangle them. She accused them of bullying and wanting to decimate her self-esteem. At one point, Hilton even began to contemplate running away but was unsure of who she could trust to help her. Her trust issues stemmed from confessing to one classmate who reportedly told a teacher of her plans, which resulted in Hilton being forced into solitary confinement.

Other students that attended the academy also appear in This Is Paris, verifying Hilton’s statements and making additional allegations that they were often restrained often and force-fed medication.

“I was having panic attacks and crying every single day. I was just so miserable. I felt like a prisoner and I hated life,” Hilton told the publication.

Telling her family what was going on was out of the question, as she alleged that staff members would keep them cut off from the outside world. It was not until 1999, when Hilton turned 18, that she was able to leave.

Still, she remained terrified of speaking about her experience and was instead just “grateful to be out of there.”

When asked for comment, the school issued a statement to People noting that Provo Canyon had been sold to new owners in 2000, adding that they would be unable to comment on anything that happened before then.

The documentary premieres on September 14 on the socialite’s YouTube channel.