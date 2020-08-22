Holly Sonders Flashes Serious Sideboob, Booty In Beachfront Snap

Model, host and social media star Holly Sonders got flirty with her latest photo update on Instagram, showing a significant amount of skin in the process. The post — which was uploaded to her feed on Saturday, August 22 — featured the golfer-turned-influencer wearing an ultra-revealing, one-piece swimsuit that allowed for a major display of sideboob.

As if that weren’t enough for her half-million followers on the platform, the formfitting garment offered a glimpse of Sonders’ pert derrière to boot while she posed for the beachfront snap.

The seductive showing of her sinuous, sun-kissed body seemingly ignited her fan base, as the post’s comment thread was quickly overloaded with words of praise and affirmation.

“I used to hate volleyball,” wrote one fan in reference to the photo’s backdrop, as well as Sonders’ captioned disdain of the sport. “Because of this pic I now love it!”

“My Goodness Holly,” exclaimed another commenter. “This is the perfect way to start the day!”

“Simply stunning Holly,” opined a third user.

“Perfect,” appraised another admirer, who also called Sonders “my Queen.”

Sonders was snapped in a medium long shot, which was taken from a rear to side-view angle. In the background, the sandy beach and earlier referenced volleyball courts were visible, however they remained out of focus as the camera’s lens was firmly affixed to the Fox Sports alum’s stunning visage.

The geotag indicated that she may have been photographed at Manhattan Beach, California.

In any case, Sonders’ cyan bodysuit covered parts of her shoulders, bust, mid-section and the small of her back in the pic, but left her cheeky backside bare and exquisitely evidenced her ample bosom as well.

As the photo was taken, she stood with her arms at her side and her flowing, brunette hair draping wavily over her back; its ends extended down the breadth of her trunk, nearly reaching her toned booty at its ends. Meanwhile, her eyes peered directly into the camera in an inviting manner.

Sonders’ smolder was further bolstered by the slight parting of her full, pink lips.

The risqué nature of Sonders’ most recent update proved to be a quick hit with her fans, racking up thousands of likes in its first hour after being uploaded. Moreover, a plethora of comments similar to those previously described were left by her admirers.

Just 24 hours before bringing the heat on her account with the beachfront pic, Sonders managed to sizzle in another post that found her sporting a scant bikini and unbuttoned Daisy Dukes.