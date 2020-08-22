Yaslen Clemente Rocks Daisy Dukes & A White Crop Top For Pizza Night

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling triple update in which she showed off her curves in a casual ensemble for a night out. She was out for dinner at Munchy’s Pizza, a Florida spot. She made sure to tag the spot’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Yaslen was perched on a wooden chair, with a wall behind her that was half painted with matte black paint and half covered in what appeared to be brick. A large pizza was on the table next to her, although Yaslen’s curves remained the focal point of the shot.

She showed off her sculpted upper body in a white crop top crafted from ribbed fabric. The top stretched across her chest in a bandeau style, and showed off a hint of cleavage as well as her sculpted shoulders and chiselled stomach.

She paired the top with some tiny Daisy Dukes that featured major distressed details. The waistband of the shorts came right to her belly button, accentuating her hourglass figure, and featured distressed embellishments all over, from frayed hems to holes that flaunted a hint of extra skin. Her sculpted thighs were also visible in the sexy ensemble.

Yaslen’s blond locks tumbled down her chest in a soft curls, and she stuck her tongue out as she posed for the camera.

She switched up her pose in the second snap, turning her body so she was facing the table. Her pert posterior was on full display as she arched her back slightly, showing off her bombshell curves for the camera.

She finished off the update with a close-up shot of the food, which seemed to be two different toppings combined into one cheesy pie.

Her fans absolutely loved the update showing her cheat meal, and the post received over 50,200 likes within 14 hours, including a like from fellow blond bombshell Hannah Palmer. It also racked up 532 comments within the same time span.

“Ok you’re the cutest,” one fan wrote.

“I can’t tell what’s more beautiful the pizza or your eyes,” another follower commented.

“Why you have to be so pretty,” a third fan remarked, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Beautiful,” another commented simply, followed by two emoji.

