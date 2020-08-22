Marie Osmond Shares Funny Photo Of Her COVID-19 Test On A Movie Set

Marie gave her fans a thumbs up as she endured the uncomfortable procedure.

Marie Osmond revealed that she’s back at work in the Instagram update that she shared with her fans on Friday. It was a picture that proved just how dedicated the television and music icon is to creating entertainment for her fans. Marie, 60, was photographed getting a COVID-19 test, and she revealed that it was just one of many she’s had to endure while filming a new movie.

The Talk host looked like she was trying to keep a smile on her face as a masked-up healthcare worker wearing a “Critical Care” coat stuck a long cotton swab up one of her nostrils. However, her eyes were wide and her mouth was open, making her look a bit surprised or shocked. She gave the camera a thumbs-up as her photo was snapped.

Her brunette hair looked glossy and glamorous. It was styled in soft, bouncy waves. According to the caption of her post, the out-of-focus woman in the background behind her was hairstylist Lori Fenton. Even though she was a bit blurry, it was obvious that she was cracking up as she watched Marie get swabbed. The actress quipped that Lori shouldn’t be laughing, writing that it was her turn to get tested next. The eyes of the healthcare worker performing the COVID-19 test were crinkled around the edges, as if she was also laughing at Marie’s antics.

According to the beloved performer, she’s been getting tested every 72 hours on the set of her upcoming film. In response to her post, one of her costars, Rob Mayes, complained that he woke up with a nose bleed the day after one of his swabs. Marie responded with a crying laughing and thumbs up emoji.

Marie and Rob last worked together on the 2019 Liftetime Christmas movie The Road Home for Christmas, so it’s possible that they’re working on a sequel. In the original, Marie played a singer who was considered “Nashville royalty.”

Her behind-the-scenes look at what filming in 2020 looks like was a hit with her Instagram followers, who have pressed the like button on her post over 5,000 times.

“OMGOSH, Marie even taking the COVID-19 test you’re gorgeous. And you always have such a huge sense of humor that’s what I love about you,” read one response to her photo.

“Glad they are making sure everyone is staying safe! I’m looking forward to your new movie & now I appreciate all you are putting into it even more,” another fan wrote.

“Only you could still look stunning while being tested!” read a third message.

Before she began working again, Marie revealed that one of the activities she enjoyed during her quarantine was putting together jigsaw puzzles.