Morgan Ketzner Exposes Her Underboob In A Neon Green Bikini With A Daring Cutout

Hot model Morgan Ketzner took to her Instagram account Saturday to share yet another revealing pic with her admirers. She flashed her curves in a racy ensemble as she struck a pose for the camera.

In the snap, Morgan looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a skimpy neon green bikini. The top wrapped snugly around her ample bust and featured a daring cutout that exposed her underboob. The garment also included a scooped neckline that flaunted her cleavage. Her toned arms and shoulders were also on full display in the pic.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and fit tightly around her tiny waist as it emphasized her flat tummy and killer abs in the process. Fans also got a peek at her lean legs in the shot.

Morgan stood with her hip pushed out dramatically and both of her arms resting at her sides. She arched her back slightly and pulled her shoulders back as she angled her head to the side and gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the background, a light-colored couch and some accent pillows could be seen. She geotagged her location as Mexico.

Morgan has accumulated more than 502,000 followers on her Instagram account. Many of those supporters wasted no time sharing their love for her most recent photo, clicking the like button more than 3,200 times in less than an hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 170 messages on the pic during that time.

“My baby is absolutely beautiful gorgeous stunning you’re my #1 queen in the world in the universe you’ll always be my one and only you’re my angel my queen,” one follower stated.

“Even Sunshine can’t match yours, You look stunning,” another wrote.

“Stone cold DIME! That color looks awesome on you,” a third comment read.

“Not too many people can wear such a skimpy cut bikini and look as absolutely Flawless as yourself! Beautiful color, gorgeous woman!” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t seem to have any qualms about showing off her sexy physique in racy outfits online. She’s often photographed wearing stunning lingerie, revealing bathing suits, and teeny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a scanty floral two-piece and saluted the camera while getting steamy on the beach. To date, that post has racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 450 comments.