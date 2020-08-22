‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Gives Fans Another ‘Quickie’ In A Little White Dress

Social media star Paige Spiranac stunned her 2.8 million Instagram followers after posting a new video where she demonstrated her golfing skills while wearing a tiny white dress. The post was part of Spiranac’s “Quickie” series, in which the model uploads short clips that give advice about specific golf shots.

For the occasion, Spiranac wore a dress that was athleisure-inspired, taking cues from sports wear with a spandex fabric that was sure to hug Spiranac’s enviable curves. The white hue was the perfect complement to her glowing skin and also added a stunning lightness to the upload.

The neckline was a scooped style and low enough to give fans a generous view of the model’s décolletage. It was also sleeveless, giving the Spiranac a full range of motion for her to her swing. In addition, the back featured a racerback silhouette.

The garment was mini in length, and the hemline was so short that almost all of her long and lean legs were on display. Spiranac completed the outfit with a pair of light pink sneakers. Last but not least, she styled her long blond locks into a practical ponytail.

The clip opened with Spiranac bending over the ball while giving pieces of advice about the flop shot. In her caption, the pro golfer confessed that it was the most requested swing from fans, and added that it was actually pretty “easy” to do after mastering the basics of the swing.

Spiranac described the flop shot as a high spinning shot that is often used around the green, adding that it was one of her favorite maneuvers. Her advice included beginning with an open club face, and keeping a loose grip on the club. Spiranac added that it was then best to employ a wide stance and shift weight forward.

Followers went wild over the latest update, awarding the video over 50,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments.

“You make some of the best, most understandable instructional videos out there. You’re personally responsible for taking 5 strokes off my game. Thanks for doin’ it!” gushed one grateful fan.

“Your best video yet!” proclaimed a second.

“So many innuendos,” teased a third, emphasizing the sentiment with a winking face emoji.

“Paige you have such great form love. I love your white dress you look so beautiful,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with two heart-eye faces and three pink hearts.

This is not the first time this week that Spiranac has floored her fans. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently dropped jaws after playing a golf simulator earlier this week.