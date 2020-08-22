JoJo Siwa Shocks Fans With Unrecognizable New Look After Makeover From YouTube Beauty Guru James Charles

The 'Dance Moms' alum looked all grown-up after a YouTube glam session.

JoJo Siwa was unrecognizable after a makeover from James Charles.

The 17-year-old singer and Dance Moms alum sat in the YouTube star’s chair for a full glam session and she looked much older than her 17 years by the time he was done.

In a video posted to James’ YouTube page, JoJo started out with her usual fun stickers and sparkles on her face and a glittery blue bow atop her ponytail. She joked that a makeover from James has been both her “dream” and “nightmare” at the same time. She also admitted that she doesn’t like anyone to do her makeup or her hair and that it’s always a “no,” but that she finally gave in after two years of him asking.

After the more mature look featuring smoky eyes and dark lips was completed by the 21-year-old YouTube star, the teen raved about James’ artistry, although she admitted it was not really her style.

“I will say it’s very pretty and you did a wonderful job on the hair and the makeup. It’s obviously, it’s not me. You know how I showed up here in sparkles, hot pink and neon…I feel like a different version. I feel like I’m Joelle right now.”

The full video can be seen below.

James also posted a still photo from the collaboration to his Instagram page. In the pic she posed alongside James in matching white sweatshirts as she showed off the finished look. The post of the heavily made-up JoJo received more than 3 million likes and a ton of comments.

Many fans thought JoJo looked exactly like beauty star Nikki Tutorials — including Nikki herself who commented that JoJo was her “literal twin.”

“Omg she looks like a whole new person,” one fan wrote of JoJo.

“I just KNEW she had the glam inside of her, stunning,” another added.

Fans know that, unlike most celebrities her age, JoJo goes for a younger look, not older. When she’s dressed in her usual attire, she looks more like a tween than a teenager. This step away from her usual “brand” definitely shocked her fans.

While she wasn’t completely sold on her grown-up look, JoJo hilariously returned the favor by giving James a new look. In an Instagram post, which can be seen here, she shared a pic of James wearing one of her signature sequin bows and a bright pink dance outfit. The YouTuber also wore long blonde extensions in his hair as he posed next to his teen twin.