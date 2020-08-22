Kindly Myers Flaunts Her Ample Assets In Nude Bikini: ‘Make Them Stop And Stare’

Sexy Smokeshow Kindly Myers went full bombshell in her latest Instagram upload on Saturday morning. The stunning model flashed her ample assets as she told her fans in the caption of the post that they need to make people “stop and stare.”

In the racy pic, Kindly looked hotter than ever as she rocked a strappy nude bikini. The teeny top featured a low cut neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage. The garment also included thin spaghetti straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly around her curvy hips and hugged her tiny waist perfectly as they accentuated her long, lean legs and her round booty. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also on full display in the shot.

Kindly stood in a swimming pool with her back arched. She rested her head on the concrete behind the pool with her hands in her hair. She tilted her chin towards the sky and closed her eyes as she soaked up some sun.

She wore her long, blond hair pushed back off of her forehead. The golden locks were styled in straight strands that fell behind her head and laid on the ground.

Kindly has amassed more than 2 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans made short work of showing their love for her latest post by clicking the like button more than 4,300 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 130 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Look it’s a mermaid,” one follower wrote.

“The problem is I can’t stop staring,” another stated.

“Put the fire in the water, too hot and sexy,” a third social media user gushed.

“I always do stare at u sweetheart ur an amazing hot gorgeous Ladie [sic] Have a great day,” a fourth person commented on the pic.

The model is no stranger to showing off her incredible curves in skimpy outfits online. She’s often spotted rocking racy bathing suits, tight tops, and stunning lingerie in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a red string bikini with white trim that emphasized her hourglass curves. That upload also proved to be a popular one among her fans. It’s raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 300 comments to date.