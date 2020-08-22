President Trump Repeats Debunked Claim That Democrats Removed ‘Under God’ From Pledge Of Allegiance

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to repeat a debunked claim that Democrats removed the words “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance, Newsweek reported.

In the tweet, which Newsweek writer Benjamin Fearnow posited was an attempt to appeal to suburban, evangelical Christian voters, the president claimed that he was so taken aback by it that he thought he’d made a mistake.

“The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3!”

In fact, however, no such thing happened.

Several key parts of the Democratic National Convention were live-streamed to audiences at home, many of which included recitations of the Pledge. In all of them, a compendium of which was tweeted by a Donald Trump parody Twitter account, the words “under God” can be heard plainly and clearly.

Similarly, in a video, which can be seen below, Biden’s grandchildren recite the pledge, including the words “under God.”

Joe Biden's grandchildren lead the Pledge of Allegiance on the first night of the #DemConvention. https://t.co/NFCK2ZqNNI pic.twitter.com/XCBFcxIVjQ — ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2020

There is, however, the smallest kernel of truth to the conceptual underpinnings of Trump’s claim, however. On Friday night at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), the attendees sang the national anthem, rather than do the traditional recitation of the pledge.

Further, in some smaller DNC meetings, attendees did recite the pledge while omitting the “…under God” portion. In one such meeting of Muslim delegates, one member didn’t recite the two words. Similarly, at a meeting of LGBTQ delegates, the phrase was omitted.

The claim that Democrats had removed “under God” from the pledge had been made prior to Trump’s Saturday tweet. As Politifact reported, former U.S. senatorial candidate Peggy Hubbard, a Republican, made the claim on Facebook on Friday night. It was immediately flagged by Facebook’s algorithm that identifies and labels false or misleading information.

The Pledge of Allegiance, as it’s known today, dates back to the late 1800s, although earlier pledges also existed. The version recited by American schoolchildren today was written by Francis Bellamy, although at the time it did not include the words “under God.” That change was made in 1954, at the height of the Cold War, when then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the addition into law.

For the past several decades, multiple attempts have been made at removing the “under God” portion from the text, without success.