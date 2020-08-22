Sofia Richie Posts Snaps Of Famous Family At Her Lavish 22nd Birthday Event Amid Scott Disick Split

Sofia Richie didn’t let her reported split from Scott Disick stop her from making memories with her famous family at her 22nd birthday dinner. The stunning model shared a series of snaps from the extravagant family event — including photos of her sister Nicole Richie and dad Lionel Richie — to Instagram during the early hours of Saturday morning.

In the first shot, Sofia looked stunning as she sat at a lavish table set on a large terrace. The social media star locked eyes with the camera in a sultry pose as she leaned on the crisp tablecloth and showed off her tan.

While the setting was unapologetically ostentatious, Sofia had dressed down for the occasion in a white vest and minimalist make-up. She had scraped her blond hair back into a simple low knot with a middle parting. Her pretty face was partially obscured by a vase of feathered decorations, and the white and gold table settings featured a single pale pink feather on each napkin.

The photo’s backdrop depicted numerous candles, feathers, and large vintage mirrors which were propped against a stone wall. The star sat in front of a rolling green garden lined with tall trees in the image, while the golden sky bathed the elegant scene in a soft, flattering light.

The post also included a rare picture of Sofia’s dad, singer Lionel Richie, who appeared excited about the event as he posed with his mouth open and one arm in the air. The iconic musician stood in front of the garden’s greenery as the sun set behind him.

Meanwhile, a mirror selfie depicted the birthday girl sat cross legged on the floor as her TV personality sister Nicole Richie stood in the background. The Simple Life star was also dressed down for the event in boho-style wide-legged trousers in a blue and white print, and a black vest top. She had accessorized her look with a number of necklaces.

While Sofia did not caption the post, she overlaid one of her Instagram Stories from the evening with text that read “Family birthday din.”

The influencer’s 22nd comes at what is allegedly a turbulent time in her love life. As The Inquisitr reported on August 20, Sofia was said to have split from boyfriend Scott Disick “for good.” Her on-off relationship with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan favorite was reported to have come to an end after the pair briefly reunited in early July. According to the publication, the former flames are no longer on good terms.