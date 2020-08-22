Katelyn Runck Flaunts A Serious Amount Of Cleavage In A Unique Swimsuit

Fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a breathtaking duo of shots in which she showed off her fit figure in a unique swimsuit. The pictures were taken by LHGFX Photography, the individual responsible for the vast majority of Katelyn’s steamy Instagram photos. She made sure to credit the photographer by tagging their Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Katelyn was perched in an area amidst several large rock formations, and a stunning blue body of water was visible in the background, stretching out to the horizon. The sun appeared to be either rising or setting, casting a breathtaking glow over Katelyn’s bronzed skin.

She rocked a one-piece swimsuit in an off-the-shoulder style. The garment had long sleeves that began partway down Katelyn’s upper arms and extended all the way to her wrists. The piece left all of her chest and sculpted shoulders exposed, and showed off a serious amount of cleavage. The low-cut neckline seemed barely able to contain her ample assets, and a ruffled detail along the neckline drew even more attention to her chest.

The entire look was crafted from a bold leopard-print fabric with some blue details throughout, and the torso of the one-piece clung to her toned stomach. The garment finished off with high-cut sides that stretched over her hips, elongating her legs and putting her pert posterior on full display.

The picture was cropped so that not all of Katelyn’s legs were visible, but she appeared to be standing on something with one leg straight and the other bent, and she rested one hand on her knee as she gazed off into the distance. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in an effortless style, and the sunlight illuminated the angles of her stunning face perfectly.

In the second shot, Katelyn switched things up and stared straight at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a sultry expression.

Her followers absolutely loved the steamy update, and the post received over 9,700 likes within just 40 minutes of going live. It also racked up 427 comments in the same time span.

“Flawless beauty,” one fan wrote, followed by a duo of heart emoji.

“You are a goddess,” another follower remarked.

“Wow what a beautiful way to start my day,” a third fan added.

“OMG,” another commented simply, followed by a string of flame emoji, struck speechless by Katelyn’s tempting curves.

