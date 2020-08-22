Former NBA Star Gerald Wilkins Accused Of Punching Woman, Per Police Report

Legal trouble continues to plague former NBA star Gerald Wilkins, who was arrested in Georgia earlier this week. On Saturday, a better picture of what Wilkins is facing came into view as TMZ reported on the details of the police report in Wilkins’ case.

According to the tabloid news outlet, the report states that the 56-year-old allegedly punched a female rideshare driver — as well as a male onlooker who had attempted to intervene — at an Atlanta gas station around 3 a.m. on August 18.

He now faces three charges as a result of the altercation, including battery.

Per TMZ, it was actually Wilkins — whose older brother, Dominque, is a Hall of Famer and Atlanta Hawks legend — who called 911. When law enforcement officials arrived on the scene, he told them that the woman had refused to let him enter her vehicle without properly ordering a ride through the app.

The driver claims that the argument continued to escalate from there, until Wilkins became so heated that he punched her in the shoulder. At that point, two male witnesses allegedly inserted themselves into the situation in an attempt to break up the confrontation.

One of the men later told police that he was punched in the face by the former basketball standout. Meanwhile, a third witness who had been pumping gas nearby seemingly backed the woman’s account of what had transpired.

Nevertheless, Wilkins claimed to be the actual victim, stating to the 911 operator that he was the one who had been attacked.

In any case, he now faces three criminal charges; two counts of misdemeanor simple battery and one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass.

This is just the latest in a series of incidents that have led to the 13-year NBA veteran receiving criminal charges. As relayed previously by The Inquisitr, he was also arrested in June after being accused of assaulting a colleague at his place of employment.

That incident had been his third brush with the law in a span of just a few weeks, as he was previously booked on two separate occasions and charged with assault, trespassing and hindering law enforcement as a net result.

Stephen Dunn / Getty Images

Although he couldn’t match the iconic exploits of his sibling on the court, Wilkins was undoubtedly one of the pro basketball’s better wing players during the 1980s and early ’90s.

He is likely best remembered for a seven-year run with the New York Knicks, the team that selected him in the second round of the 1985 NBA Draft. In 555 games with the Knicks, Wilkins averaged just under 15 points, four assists, and three rebounds per contest.