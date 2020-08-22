Katie Bell Slays While Wearing A White Bikini With Red Sweatpants Lowered To Her Hips

Model Katie Bell shared a sexy snap via her Instagram page on Friday that generated a big reaction from her followers. The brunette beauty’s upload showed her posing in the corner of a room while exuding an exceedingly sultry vibe as she flaunted her flawless figure.

The photo that Katie posted showed her wearing a white bikini along with a pair of baggy red sweatpants. She was photographed standing in front of a tall, green plant that towered behind her, and two pieces of artwork hung on the wall.

The bold artwork contained images in red, black, and white, and Katie seamlessly carried that color theme into her ensemble for the sexy shot.

Katie faced directly toward the camera and maintained a serious expression on her face. Her long, brunette tresses were styled with a side part and her locks tumbled over her shoulders. She had both of her arms raised and one hand tousled her hair.

“Outstanding pic!! You are gorgeous,” one fan commented.

The 25-year-bold beauty wore a necklace with a cross pendant on it as well as a bracelet around her wrist. One arm crossed over her chest, the bracelet pressing into her plump breast, as her hand rested on the bicep of her other arm. Despite this position, plenty of Katie’s cleavage could be shown.

She made this picture even a bit more titillating by lowering a strap of her bikini top off of one shoulder. The waistband of Katie’s red sweatpants were lowered down to rest on her hips. She cocked one hip to accentuate her curves and the waistband of the bikini bottoms rode high along her waist to emphasize the luscious contours of her hourglass figure along with her chiseled abs.

“Damn girl killing it,” a follower praised.

“Absolutely flawless,” another person wrote.

Katie kept her caption simple as she wrote about changing perspectives. The popular Instagram model has nearly 2 million followers now and over the course of about 18 hours, more than 95,000 of them showed their love for this look by liking the photo.

Almost 800 people commented as well and many noted their excitement over the fact that she has started posting somewhat regularly again. Her uploads were quite sparse throughout much of the summer, but it looks like that is changing.

“Such a perfect beauty,” someone else declared.

Earlier this week, Katie showcased her physique in a tiny emerald-green two-piece swimsuit and that look earned plenty of praise among her fans. Can this new shot top it? It appears that it just might manage to do that.