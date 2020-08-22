Emily Ratajkowski Goes Bold In A Zebra-Print Mini Dress That Shows Off Her Incredible Legs

Brunette beauty Emily Ratajkowski tantalized her 26.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a double update in which she rocked a bold animal-printed look. She stood in an indoor space that had modern white tile with dark grout underneath her feet. A large spiral staircase with white railings filled the space, and the color scheme was neutral, providing the perfect backdrop for Emily’s printed ensemble to shine.

Emily wore a figure-hugging mini dress crafted from a bold zebra-print fabric. The look had long sleeves, and clung to every inch of Emily’s toned figure. The material seemed semi-sheer, although she appeared to have rocked a black underwear set underneath that covered up any NSFW areas.

The hem of the garment barely skimmed the bottom of her pert posterior, leaving her long, lean legs on full display. She had her body angled away from the camera, so not much of the front of the look was visible, but she gazed seductively over her shoulder at the camera.

Emily paired the printed piece with a cowboy hat that featured the same pattern. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a ponytail that cascaded down her back, and she added a pair of statement earrings to frame her face. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of bold red stiletto heels.

Emily followed up the first snap with a second image taken from a slightly closer perspective. She didn’t appear to switch her pose, but the camera got a bit closer to show off the look in more detail. Emily’s toned legs looked incredible in the look, and the dress fit her like a second skin. She had both her hands by her sides as she gazed over her shoulder, and she had one foot slightly raised out of her heel, although the slingback style meant the footwear remained in place.

Emily’s followers absolutely loved the update, and it racked up over 744,400 likes within 21 hours. It also received 1,989 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Very nice outfit. It fits with the style of the house and you look radiant,” one follower remarked.

“Omg where is this dress from,” another fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji, loving the look.

“Serving looks,” a third follower added.

“Queen Em,” another wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Emily showed off even more skin in a picture that her own brand, Inamorata, shared to their Instagram page. She rocked a skimpy string bikini that left little to the imagination, tugging at the sides as she posed in front of a large column in a luxurious space.