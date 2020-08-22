Little Mix’s Leigh-Ann Pinnock Shows Off Toned Figure In Skintight Catsuit At Virtual Gig

Little Mix star Leigh-Ann Pinnock wowed fans in a skintight catsuit that showed off her incredible frame on Friday as she performed at a virtual Meerkat Music gig alongside her equally stunning bandmates. In the video, which is available on YouTube, the British foursome gave a sparkling performance of their track “Holiday,” which was released on July 24.

Leigh-Ann put her fit figure on display in the dark brown one-piece, which featured an animal print. The catsuit was drawn in at the waist with a black belt, which further emphasized the musician’s curves, and she wore her curls in a half-up, half-down style. Pinnock added an edgy vibe to the attention-grabbing look with hoop earrings and sneakers.

Most of the members of Little Mix had incorporated big cat themes into their outfits for the event.

Jade Thirlwall had truly embraced the theme in an oversized animal print shirt in gold and black. She paired the silky top with matching leggings to eye-catching effect. Jade left her honey-hued curls loose as she showed off her incredible vocals at the event.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Not to be outdone, Perrie Edwards put her edgy style on full display in a daring oversized ensemble. The “Shout Out To My Ex” vocalist sported a light beige jacket several sizes too big for her slim frame, which she coupled with matching pants that were so long they entirely obscured her footwear. Perrie left her jacket open, revealing a white bra top underneath. Eagle-eyed viewers would have noticed that the vocalist also wore a translucent leopard print mesh underneath the bra that gave her torso a unique tattooed look. Edwards wore her blond hair down in a tousled style, and used silver eyeshadow and a nude lip to complement the outfit.

Meanwhile, Jesy Nelson looked sensational in a brown skintight top and a pair of unusual cargo pants that tied at the waist to dramatic effect. The beauty had accessorized the look with a chunky gold necklace, and her brunette locks were styled into curls that cascaded to her chest.

Fans took to YouTube’s comment section to praise the performance, with Leigh-Ann’s stunning vocals a highlight for many.

“Leigh’s vocals were out of this world tonight. Who agrees?” asked one admirer.

“They All slayed but lee lee guys wooow she killed it,” commented another.

“Leigh sounded like an angel WOW,” a third fan contributed.

The performance came after Leigh-Ann showed off her trendy fashion sense in a series of gorgeous photos she posted to Instagram. As The Inquisitr covered earlier in August, the “Break Up Song” hitmaker sported an oversized red and black flannel garment in the shots, which gave fans a glimpse of her toned legs.