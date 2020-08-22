Nina Dobrev Stuns In Skintight Leggings And Sports Bra At The Beach

Nina wowed in slink workout gear during her vacation.

Nina Dobrev put her fit body on show at the beach this week. The former The Vampire Diaries actress swapped her bikini for workout gear in a stunning new vacation photo posted to Instagram on Friday, August 21.

Nina stood on a small step covered in sand with a wooden table to her right. She had her back to the camera and shot out a sultry look over her left shoulder. She stood barefoot on the sand with the ocean in the distance while several palm trees surrounded her.

The Canadian star proudly showed off her curves in skintight gray leggings with several black spots on the outer leg and stripes across her lower back. The slinky high-waisted bottoms featured a light gray panel around her waist and pulled up past her navel to show a sliver of skin below her top.

She kept things matching in her striped racerback sports bra with a semicircle cut-out to show a little more skin. It featured a light band around her waist to highlight her very slim middle. Fans got just a peek at her toned abs as the sunlight hit her stomach muscles, while her toned arms were on full display.

Nina’s long, brunette hair cascaded down over her right shoulder. She accessorized with gold-framed oversized sunglasses that she appeared to peek over to look at the camera.

The XXX: Return of Xander Cage actor appeared to be making her way down to the calm ocean that stretched for miles into the distance. In front of her, other beachgoers enjoyed the sunshine on wicker furniture.

Nina kept the caption simple for her 20.4 million followers and posted only a palm tree emoji.

The comments section was flooded with messages from fans.

“You are so beautiful,” one person commented.

“Sooooo gorg,” another said with a purple heart emoji.

“[You’re] literally gorgeous!!!” a third comment read with two smiley faces with stars for eyes.

“Imagine looking this good,” another Instagram user said.

The upload has received more than 818,000 likes in 19 hours and more than 3,400 comments.

Nina previously gave fans a peek at her vacation via a bikini snap shared to Instagram earlier this week. She pulled a striking pose on the sand while down on her knees in a blue and white striped two-piece with a matching sarong tied around her hips.

She was photobombed by another beachgoer and joked in the caption, “who told this lady she can stand on my hip.”