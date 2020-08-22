John Travolta Dances With Daughter Ella In Honor Of His Late Wife Kelly Preston In Poignant New Video

The actor returned to Instagram to share a special moment with his only daughter.

John Travolta posted a touching video to Instagram after he shared a dance with his daughter Ella Bleu. The actor paid tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston by dancing with their child in her memory.

One month after Preston’s death, Travolta returned to his social media page to share one of the special ways his family is remembering her. The 66-year-old actor traded in his Saturday Night Fever disco moves to slow-dance with his 20-year-old girl to a jazz instrumental on the spacious floor of a mostly empty bar.

Travolta wore white pants and a dark collared shirt while his daughter wore a long floral dress with a jacket over it as the two swayed and twirled across the floor to a piano accompaniment.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, Travolta told his 3.2 million Instagram followers that the two were dancing in memory of “momma.” He also noted that dancing with him was one of his wife’s favorite things to do with him during their nearly 30-year marriage. It is clear from the new video that the couple taught their child a few moves as well.

In the comments section to the post, Travolta’s fans and famous followers reacted to the poignant father-daughter dance. Several commenters marveled over how much the actor’s daughter resembles her famous mother.

“She looks so much like her Mum,” one fan wrote of Travolta’s 20-year-old.

“When she turns to the side in the video…wow does she look like your wife,” another wrote to Travolta.

“So awesome – I’m sure Kelly is smiling down!” a third fan added.

“Momma would be so proud,” a fourth commenter wrote.

Dancing was always a part of the Travoltas’ love story. The celebrity couple met in 1989 on the set of the comedy movie The Experts. In the film, their characters, Travis and Bonnie, even performed a sultry routine together. The real-life lovebirds married in 1991 and went on to share their love of dance with their children Ella, Benjamin, and their late son Jett, who died in 2009 after suffering a seizure.

In 2018, Preston told Us Weekly that she danced “all the time” with her husband at home and when they went out for date nights.

Fans of the famous family were stunned last month when Travolta announced the death of his longtime love after she succumbed to a secret two year battle with breast cancer at age 57.