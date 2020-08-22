‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, August 21: Bill Learns Of Brooke & Ridge’s Divorce

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, August 21 features Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) at work with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Bill still felt guilty for the accident but Liam reassured him that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) knew that it was an accident. Steffy called Liam and ask him if he and Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) were on their way to the cliff house. She asked him to stay with their daughter because she was running an errand. Liam agreed to wait with Kelly, per Soaps. Bill praised his son for going the extra mile.

Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) entered the Spencer Publications office. He had some interesting news for Bill. He announced that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) marriage was over. Just then, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) also showed up and told him the same news. She added that Ridge married Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). Bill was shocked by the sudden divorce and marriage. However, this confirmed that Ridge was not worthy of Brooke’s love.

Quinn suggested that Bill convince Brooke that Ridge was never the man for her. But Bill was still mad at Quinn for showcasing the kissing video. She said that Bill should be thanking her because Brooke was his soulmate. She urged him to tell Brooke that he never stopped loving her.

Steffy was in pain and called to see if her prescription was ready. Previously, Liam had arrived and was putting Kelly down for her nap. He also offered to fetch Steffy’s painkillers. Later, he returned with the medication but had a few questions for his ex-wife. He wondered why Finn refilled her prescription so quickly as doctors did not usually do that. He conceded that he had to trust the physician because he was a doctor. He asked Steffy to be careful and to follow the instructions. Steffy confirmed that she would. Liam watched as Steffy took the pill.

At the Logan estate, Ridge told Brooke that he would never take their relationship for granted again. He wanted to give the annulment papers to Shauna and make her understand that his future was with Brooke. She was the only woman for him. Brooke questioned if Shauna would sign the paperwork. He was confident that Shauna would sign because she wasn’t like Bill. Brooke and Ridge argued about Bill. When Ridge asked Brooke if she still had any feelings for him, she told Ridge that she only loved him. They vowed to spend the rest of their lives together, as seen in the above image.