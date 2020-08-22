Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Seriously Long Legs In Skimpy Daisy Dukes

The Victoria's Secret model showed of her tan in short shorts on Instagram.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel put her tan and uber toned legs on display this week. The lingerie model proudly rocked a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes and a crop top for a sizzling two-photo Instagram upload on Friday, August 21.

Candice stared directly at the camera and laid back on a wooden chaise longue with Aztec patterned cushions. She stretched her impossibly long legs out and appeared to rest her feet on a piece of furniture with her left crossed over her right. She posed in front of floor-to-ceiling windows with foliage outside.

Her denim short shorts perfectly showcased her tanned limbs as the frayed edges finished high above her knees to reveal her thighs. The bottoms were high-waisted and pulled up high past her navel to show off just a sliver of her abs and flat tummy.

She paired the light blue look with a t-shirt style crop top. The high-neck shirt featured several red, green, and black stripes that stretched horizontally across her upper body.

Candice paired her ensemble with chunky white sneakers and had her blond hair, which appeared to be wet, slicked back. She accessorized with large gold hoop earrings.

The first photo was in color and showed the supermodel with one hand on the cushion and the other on her thigh as she shot out a sultry look. She tagged her swimwear line, Tropic of C.

The second was in black-and-white. Candice looked off to the left and had both arms up as she flashed a slight smile while her open suitcase could be seen behind her.

In the caption, she appeared to suggest the photos were a throwback to a past trip to Jamaica. She added peace sign, sunshine, rainbow, and musical note emoji.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Damnnn,” one person said with two fire symbols.

“How can you be so beautiful,” another asked.

A third fan described Candice as a “goddess.”

“Infinite legs,” another comment read with a sparkle emoji.

Candice’s upload has received more than 206,200 likes and over 470 comments in 16 hours.

She didn’t reveal exactly when the two photos were taken, though Candice did take a trip to the Caribbean country alongside her close friend and former Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes back in January.

The star posted a black-and-white photo to Instagram of the two in their swimwear as they enjoyed some time in the sunshine with their children. “Wife life in Jamaica,” she captioned it.