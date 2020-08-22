Summer Lynn Hart Kneels In The Sand Wearing A Skimpy Bikini

Summer Lynn Hart made her 1 million followers happy after she uploaded a smoking-hot snap to Instagram on Friday, August 21. The American hottie went to the beach in a sexy two-piece swimsuit that showcased her enviable assets and killer curves.

In the update, Summer sported her barely-there attire, kneeling in the sand on the coastline. The ocean coming up to shore hit her body as she confidently posed in front of the camera. The photographer took an overhead shot that showed the babe tucking her legs under her thighs. She tugged at the strings of her top and had a small smile on her face. The soft glow of the sunlight illuminated her flawless skin and curves.

Summer rocked a tie-dye bikini with red, yellow, and green colors. The bandeau-style top featured fully-lined cups. It barely contained her voluptuous chest. It had a deep neckline that exposed an ample amount of her decolletage, as well as a snug fit that made her cleavage look more evident. The garment also had long straps that were tied around her slim waist, highlighting her flat tummy.

She sported the matching bottoms that boasted a pretty low-cut waistline that displayed plenty of skin. The swimwear was a thong and had strings that were securely tied on the sides of her curvy hips. Its high leg cuts helped elongate her lean legs.

Summer’s blond hair was wet from swimming. She tucked her hair behind her ears and let her long strands fall on her back. The stunner also opted for a jewelry-free look as not to distract viewers from her bathing suit and fantastic figure.

The influencer wrote a short caption about “life,” adding a related emoji at the end of the comment. This brand-new post was well-loved by her avid fans. As of this writing, the picture amassed more than 13,600 likes and over 160 comments. Fellow models and over a hundred of fans flocked to the comments section and showered the model with compliments. Many of them praised her beautiful facial features and stunning physique. Several others were seemingly left speechless by the sheer display of skin, and decided to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“You are beautiful. I have a major crush on you since I came across your page. You are an amazing woman,” gushed an admirer.

“This is a mood. Your snap makes me want to go to the beach, but I live miles and miles away. Nevertheless, you look phenomenal! Good job in maintaining your body,” wrote another fan.

“This is an amazing pic of you. Such a stunner!” added a third social media user.