Ashley Alexiss Displays Spectacular Curves In Twilight Bikini Shot At The Beach

Ashley Alexiss heated up her Instagram feed with a sizzling new bikini shot on Friday, flaunting her spectacular curves on the beach at twilight. The blond bombshell looked every inch the siren as she posed right on the water’s edge, her soaked locks suggesting she had just emerged from the sea. She was standing on the wet sand with one leg in front of the other, teasing fans as she grasped the sides of her skimpy swimsuit and sneaked her fingers underneath the clingy fabric. The gesture called attention to the swell of her hips and her curvaceous thighs. The frothy water washed over her bare feet, adding to the sultry vibe of the shot.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model opted for a mismatched bikini from her own size-inclusive swimsuit line, ALEXISS Swimwear. The two-piece featured a plunging floral top, which caught the eye both with its daring neckline and bold print — one that included vibrant shades of red, pink, orange, and emerald-green over a black backdrop. The cleavage-flaunting design incorporated large triangular cups that were spaced wide apart, extending up to her shoulders and tying behind her neck.

The bathing suit was complete with solid black bottoms — a low-waist, high-cut number that exposed her tummy, allowing her sexy navel piercing to be seen. The look perfectly showcased her voluptuous hourglass figure, displaying her waist and midriff along with an abundance of tremendous curves.

Alexiss showed off her modeling chops, gazing directly into the camera with an alluring stare and softly pursing her lips in an enticing way. Her drenched tresses were swept to the side, falling over her shoulder in a messy cascade that traced the contour of her buxom chest. The calm, turquoise waves and dusky sky made for the perfect backdrop for her beauty, giving prominence to the vivid palette of her swimwear.

Unsurprisingly, the captivating post earned Alexiss some well-deserved viral attention, reeling in 15,200 likes and 140 comments overnight. Followers appeared entranced with the shoot, conveying their adoration with strings of loving emoji in the comments section. While some penned poetic messages to fit the artistic feel of the picture, others were simply content with gushing over the model’s seductive appearance.

“A Beautiful Water nymph that just emerged from the Sea… Intoxicating,” wrote one person.

“WOW!! Stunning beauty is a rare commodity these days, but you indeed do have stunning beauty,” chimed in a second Instagrammer.

Fans also praised the body-posititivy advocate for her inspiring work.

“Your fierceness helps give me permission to love myself… thank you,” commented a third fan.

“You’re dope keep Inspiring, Keep being you,” read a fourth message.

The update came just one day after Alexiss showcased another sweltering bikini look from her collection on Instagram. Proving to be the best ambassador for her brand, the 29-year-old dazzled in a revealing coral two-piece, treating her eager audience to an eyeful of cleavage and killer curves.