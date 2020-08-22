Tahlia Hall Suns Her Booty On The Beach For A Sexy New Bikini Selfie

Blond bombshell Tahlia Hall returned to her Instagram account late Friday night to share another racy pic with her adoring fans. The model flashed her curves as she joked in the caption of the post that a few blades of grass ruined her photo.

In the sexy snap, Tahlia looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a stunning black bikini with a pink print. The top fastened around her neck and featured thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders.

The thong bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her round booty. She accessorized her beach style with a pair of small earrings.

Tahlia laid on her stomach on top of a pink beach towel. She had her head resting in one hand as the other stretched out to snap the selfie. She tilted her head to the side slightly as she stared into the camera with her lips parted.

In the background of the post, a stunning ocean scene was visible, including a white sand beach and a cloudy blue sky.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back off of her forehead in a classic ponytail. The golden locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

Tahlia’s 524,000-plus followers went wild for the pic. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 5,400 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 70 comments during that time.

“Beautiful and interesting,” one follower stated.

“Fantastic Faboulos [sic] Very Sweet I Like You,” another fan stated.

“You look very beautiful and attractive, you are an angel who falls in love and loves a true princess in every expression of the word,” a third social media user wrote.

“Tahlia. Seriously. Wow,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her incredible curves in racy outfits online. She’s often seen rocking sexy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and skimpy shirts in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a clingy black long-sleeved top and a pair of denim cutoff shorts that highlighted her booty and legs. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s raked in more than 12,000 likes and over 140 comments.