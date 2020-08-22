Donald Trump Told Homeland Security To Take Marching Orders From Fox Business Host Lou Dobbs, Official Claims

Donald Trump told top officials in the Department of Homeland Security to tune into Fox Business and get marching orders from host Lou Dobbs, a former top official claims.

Speaking to Anderson Cooper in a CNN interview, former DHS chief of staff Miles Taylor said the president’s affinity for the host grew to the point that Dobbs became the “shadow chief of staff” for the department. Dobbs, known for his unwavering support of Trump and advocacy for hard-line immigration policies, became something of a north star for the agency’s goals, he claimed.

As the former chief of staff said, Trump regularly asked top officials to listen to Dobbs and take cues from his own views.

“The president would call us and… he would say, ‘Why the hell didn’t you watch Lou Dobbs last night? You need to listen to Lou. What Lou says is what I want to do,'” he claimed.

Taylor said that many people around Trump were afraid to speak up when Trump would offer up incorrect claims or share conspiracy theories, which were often amplified by the Fox Business host.

“So if Lou Dobbs peddled a conspiracy theory on late-night television or made an erroneous claim about what should be done… at the border… the president wanted us to be tuning in every night,” he added.

Dobbs has frequently been criticized for fiery rhetoric and sharing of theories with no evidence to back them. As The Inquisitr reported, he suggested in April that the novel coronavirus could be a biological weapon created by the Chinese government, saying that the United States government should consider military action if it could be proven that it was intentionally released.

“If we don’t go to war over the loss of … 31,000 American lives, what do we go to war over?” Dobbs said, via Mediaite, adding that America should consider a strong response even if the virus was not intentionally released.

Taylor worked under former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen from 2017 to 2019, but has since broken with the administration and endorsed Democratic candidate Joe Biden for November’s election. He said he left in part due to Trump’s continued support of the policy to separate migrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, bringing up the idea of returning to the policy even after it was scrapped due to a worldwide backlash. He said that even after being told some ideas were illegal, like his idea of taking migrants to sanctuary cities and leaving them there as a form of punishment, Trump continued to publicly press for them.