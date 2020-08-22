Dez Bryant Reportedly Not Getting A Contract After Baltimore Ravens Workout

Dez Bryant might have gotten a tryout with the Baltimore Ravens this week, but Adam Wells of Bleacher Report wrote on Thursday that a contract offer isn’t imminent. The writer added that doesn’t mean that the Ravens aren’t interested at all, simply that there isn’t a timetable for a deal to be worked out. Wells didn’t know exactly what might be the reason for the franchise to be dragging its feet.

Whether or not he will eventually be signed by the team seems to be up for some debate, even at ESPN. Two different analysts with the sports giant had different takes, with Jamisen Henley saying there was a chance Bryant could get a deal at some point in the future. Jeremy Fowler said that the receiver isn’t expected to join the roster at all.

Henley added a bit of fuel to his speculation that a contract could be coming because Bryant and the Ravens had been in contact “for months” leading up to the workout.

Wesley Hitt / Getty Images

Bryant has reportedly been talking to several different teams this offseason as he attempts to return to the field for an NFL franchise for the first time in two years. He last played in a league game for the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. He played in all 16 games that season, catching 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

In 2018, he signed a free-agent contract with the New Orleans Saints but never appeared in a game after suffering a torn Achilles tendon two practices into fall camp.

Before his tryout earlier this week, Bryant posted some videos on Instagram showing him warming up and doing a bit of a light workout at a local high school field.

Earlier this spring, there were some rumblings that Bryant might return to where he spent most of his career. He had reached out to the Cowboys front office, hoping for a chance to show he belonged on the roster.

It was thought that once they selected CeeDee Lamb in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft that the door was closed on Bryant’s possible return. Lamb was even given Bryant’s old number and the veteran receiver tweeted out his support for the rookie.

Wells said it wasn’t entirely clear why Baltimore wouldn’t give Bryant an offer. They are set to start the 2020 season with Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin as its top two receivers. The team also has Willie Snead, Chris Moore, and rookie Devin Duvernay competing for playing time.