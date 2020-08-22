‘RHONJ’ Star Gia Giudice Wishes Her Uncle Joe Gorga A Happy Birthday In Series Of Sweet Pics

In a series of pics shared on her Instagram page on Friday evening, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice wished her uncle and “best friend” Joe Gorga a happy birthday.

Gia penned a sweet message to her uncle, saying she could not wait to celebrate the special day with him and joking that he was getting younger with age.

Alongside her note, she uploaded several pics that appeared to be from a Fourth of July celebration since everyone in attendance was dressed in shades of red, white, and blue, and there were several star-spangled decorations visible. Aside from her and Joe, Gia shared snapshots of her late grandfather, Giacinto Gorga, and her mother, Teresa Giudice.

The first pic of the bunch showed Teresa’s daughter and Joe sitting outside in front of a table smattered with red Solo cups. The teen wore a cute stars and stripes top while Melissa Gorga’s husband rocked a backward baseball cap and red T-shirt, he seemed surprised to be photographed while Gia wrapped her arms around him and glanced skyward. The second pic looked to be from that same night, with the duo wearing the same outfit and posing indoors beside Giacinto, who dressed in a blue plaid button-up.

Gia appeared to be sitting on Joe’s lap for the third image, which was also taken outdoors in the same place as the first photo, Joe seemed better prepared for the camera that time as he smiled alongside his niece.

Gia’s mom and Joe squeezed her face, and all three made silly facial expressions in the adorable fourth photograph of the bunch, which showed the trio standing in front of a light-up American flag decoration.

Finally, the last snap shared showed the Rutgers University student posing between her mother and uncle yet again, except in that one they all looked at the camera and smile while wrapping their arms around one another.

Gia’s sweet upload racked up more than 31,600 likes and 100 comments from fans, many of whom hoped the reality star had a nice day and complimented the 19-year-old’s “beautiful family.” A few also said they were excited for the upcoming season of RHONJ and wondered if she would be on it.

Both Teresa and her brother commented to send Gia some love.

“Happy Birthday Mr Joe. You’re a sweet husband and wonderful father, uncle, and brother,” gushed one fan.

“Happy Birthday to your Uncle Joe! You can tell he loves you like his own daughter!” exclaimed another.