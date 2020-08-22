Coronavirus Pandemic Could Be Over In Less Than Two Years, WHO Chief Says

The coronavirus pandemic could run its course in less than two years, the head of the World Health Organization said this week.

As Anadolu Agency reported, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appeared in a webinar and fielded a question about the similarities between the current outbreak and the Spanish Flu pandemic that lasted from February 2018 to April 2020. He noted that current outbreak is spread more easily due to greater world travel, but also has the advantage of modern technologies.

In all, Ghebreyesus said he believes the coronavirus pandemic may end up following a similar timeline to the outbreak of more than a century ago.

“So, it took two years to stop. And in our situation now with more technology and of course we have a disadvantage of globalization, closeness, connectedness but an advantage of better technology, so we hope to finish this pandemic in less than two years,” he said.

There has not been consensus among public health experts about just how long the current crisis could last, or exactly what measures it will take to bring it to an end. There have been no signs of it slowing so far. Ghebreyesus pointed out that there are already a number of countries seeing new cases of coronavirus after having brought down cases to little or no community transmissions, which he said was a “cautionary tale” not to grow complacent or underestimate the power of the virus.

Despite the best efforts of the countries, there will be no fully stopping the coronavirus without a vaccine — and even then, it will not be enough to bring an end to the crisis on its own, he said. Instead, it will take careful efforts by governments and a willingness of people to take the proper precautions and follow guidelines.

“To do that, every single person must be involved,” he said. “Every single person can make a difference. Every person, family, community, and nation must make their own decisions, based on the level of risk they live in.”

Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, it is unclear just when a vaccine could be widely available. Researchers at Oxford University working on what is seen as a promising candidate said earlier this year that while they are optimistic about the work, there is still a 50 percent chance that it will fail. Another potential vaccine currently being rolled out in Russia has been met with skepticism, with top White House official Anthony Fauci saying he has doubts about whether it will be effective.