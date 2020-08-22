‘RHOP’ Star Gizelle Bryant Is No Longer Speaking To Karen Huger, Applauds Her For Showcasing Marriage Honestly

Gizelle Bryant wasn't happy with how the season played out.

Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger have been on the outs since wrapping production on the fifth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac months ago.

During an interview with the Digital Spy on August 21, via MSN Entertainment, Gizelle hinted that there was some major drama ahead for her and Karen before confirming that the two of them are no longer on speaking terms due to the way in which the season played out.

“I have not spoken to [her],” Gizelle revealed, failing to explain what actually happened between the two of them that led to the end of their years-long, up-and-down friendship.

While Gizelle may not have an interest in reconciling her strained relationship with Karen at the moment, she did have good things to say about Karen as she discussed the way in which her co-star gave viewers an authentic look inside the seemingly rocky patch in her marriage to Ray Huger.

In recent weeks, Karen and Ray have been seen struggling to connect with one another in a number of scenes aired of Season 5 and in one particularly uncomfortable scene, Ray was seen hesitating to tell Karen that he loved her.

“It’s actually refreshing to see Karen kinda be honest and be transparent,” Gizelle said.”It just sets the stage for a better friendship amongst girlfriends because we know, ‘Okay, you’re being honest.’ There are some problems there.”

Gizelle then noted that despite her personal issues with Karen, she did feel badly about what she was going through with Ray during filming last year.

“At the end of the day, we just want to be there for her because if your husband can’t tell you he loves you, that’s tough,” she admitted.

Karen Huger is seen at the ‘RHOP’ Season 4 reunion. Charles Sykes / Bravo

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gizelle’s falling out with Karen hasn’t been the only relationship news fans have heard about Gizelle in recent months. In fact, the news of her reconciliation with ex-husband Jamal Bryant, and the allegations of cheating against him, have far overshadowed any drama that she and Karen have been dealt with. That said, when it comes to claims of Jamal having supposedly fathered a child with a member of the church in which he preaches, those reports have been strongly denied.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live in May, Gizelle confirmed the rumors were untrue before demanding her haters put some respect on Jamal’s name and noting that he’s doing “wonderful things in Atlanta.”