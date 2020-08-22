Margot Robbie Explains How Harley Quinn Will Be Different In James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’

Margot Robbie will be portraying Harley Quinn for the third time in James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad film. Moviegoers met Robbie’s take on the famous character in 2016’s Suicide Squad which was a massive disappointment to critics and viewers alike despite doing decent in the box office. The bad girl got her own film in 2019’s Birds of Prey which was met with much more critical success. Robbie is one of the few cast members from the original 2016 movie to make it into the Gunn flick and for good reason.

The actress recently answered a fan question on Twitter in preparation for the DC FanDome event happening tomorrow, where she revealed the new side fans will see to her character in the new flick.

“I always have such a ball playing Harley Quinn. Every time I’ve done it I’ve learned new things about her, and this movie is no different. When Harleys put in different group of people and put in a different place you’re going to see different aspects of her personality come out depending on how she feels about those people and what she’s doing. You get to see a new side of Harley again and she’s in a new group of people, a big group of people. And it’s insane, as always. It’s crazy fun.”

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Since The Suicide Squad will introduce a bunch of new characters, Harley will definitely be acting differently as she tries to navigate the new gang of anti-heroes, some of whom haven’t even been revealed yet. There were definitely two very differen’t Harley’s that viewers saw between the original Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, and it will be interesting to see her thrust into a third group of people with entirely different personalities.

Harley might find herself sympathizing for one of her teammates and forming a bond, or the exact opposite as she could develop a serious enemy. It also could be the first time that she cares about what she’s fighting for a won’t necessarily be working for someone else, but for herself and the squad’s common goal.

Returning alongside Robbie is Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. Eight other actors are attached to the project with no character association just yet, but some of that might be revealed during DC FanDome tomorrow. The movie is currently scheduled for an August 6, 2021 release date but it could be pushed back as films with closer releases move back due to the ongoing health crisis.