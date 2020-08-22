Republican Martha McSally Asks Donors To ‘Fast A Meal’ So They Can Give To Her Campaign

Arizona Republican Martha McSally unveiled an unusual pitch to potential donors — give up a meal so they can give to her campaign.

The incumbent senator, who appears locked in a tight race to keep her seat, shared the message with donors this week. As AzFamily.com reported, McSally suggested that her backers could forgo some food and use that cash to help deliver a boost to her re-election chances.

“We’re doing our part to catch up, you know, to get our message out,” she said. “But it takes resources. So, anybody can give, I’m not ashamed to ask, to invest. If you can give a dollar, five dollars, if you can fast a meal and give what that would be.”

The remarks were made earlier in the week at a private fundraising event, which local Republican businesswoman Christine Jones told the news outlet was an unusual approach that sounded more in line with what a church might ask of its congregants. Jones added that it appeared an act of desperation on the part of McSally.

As the report added, McSally has struggled to match the strong donations to her Democratic challenger Mark Kelly. As Salon had reported, she also drew some controversy for declaring that she would suspend all fundraising during the first two weeks of April in favor of “15 Days of Giving” to charitable causes, but finance records showed that her campaign still took in $300,000 during that time — and kept it all for their coffers.

A McSally spokesperson told the outlet that the money taken in during that period was “passive,” through recurring donations and past money that was not counted until that period, as well as disbursements from joint fundraising committees.

“Senator McSally and her team channeled 100% of their efforts during these 15 days to raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the thousands of Arizonans served by the Salvation Army and any suggestion otherwise is outrageous and a misleading attempt to politicize this important work,” said spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg.

McSally’s race has garnered national attention, with Democrats eyeing the seat as a potential flip in their attempt to win back control of the U.S. Senate. Polls have shown that Kelly has maintained a small but consistent lead in the race.

The McSally campaign told AzFamily.com that the remarks about fasting a meal and donating that money instead were meant to be a joke, something that other Arizona Republicans said seemed clear from the tone of her remarks.