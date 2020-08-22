‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Talks Balancing Business With Family After Designing Buca di Beppo’s Capri Room

Dorit Kemsley's latest business venture has fans wondering how she juggles all her responsibilities.

Dorit Kemsley has her hands full with her many roles, including her position on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her designer gig with her swimwear line, Beverly Beach by Dorit, but on the August 19 episode of the Bravo show, it was her partnership with Buca di Beppo that was featured.

After fans watched as she and Kyle Richards threw an over-the-top baby shower for Teddi Mellencamp in the restaurant’s Capri Room, which she designed last year, Dorit opened up about the way in which she balances all that she’s doing in the world of business with her time at home with her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, and their two kids, son Jagger and daughter Phoenix.

“I always say, and I really do believe this in my heart, I think women have this ability to extend themselves, more than we even realize,” Dorit said on the RHOBH: After Show. “When push comes to shove and we’ve got to get something done, we figure out a way. And I know that I’m really good at multi-tasking and time management.”

According to Dorit, she believes she can do anything as long as PK and their children remain her number one priority. As she explained, she is always sure to put her family first and because of that, she is somehow able to properly balance her family with her work life.

“Nothing will ever come before my children or my husband. They just won’t,” Dorit vowed.

As Dorit juggles her many hats, she has her husband at her side to support her when she’s in need, whether it be at home with their kids, or with her hectic career. She also has her mother, who often cares for her kids when she’s having to leave town for work or travel for long periods of time.

“She’s, I want to say, just as good as me being with them. They just adore her. So I’m very, very lucky,” Dorit said.

Dorit Kemsley attends the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dorit shared a number of photos of the interior of Buca di Beppo on her Instagram page this week ahead of the new episode of RHOBH and in the caption of her post, she said that the highly anticipated reveal of The Capri Room was a very proud moment for her.

Dorit also said that she was overjoyed to see her vision for the room come alive, especially because it gave her the perfect setting to celebrate Teddi’s pregnancy with their cast mates.