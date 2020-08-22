‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason Gets The Report Back On His Accident

Jason is on the mend, as seen this past week on General Hospital. Sam has been by his side the whole time, thanks to her deal that she made with Valentin Cassadine. Coming up next week will be the report coming in that will give Jason the info on his motorcycle accident that almost cost him his life.

The previews for Monday’s General Hospital showed Jason telling Sam that he received the preliminary report back. He looked a little concerned and is about to tell her what they found out. It’s likely that the info will tell him that his bike was tampered with that cause his accident. It’s also likely that Sam will once again accuse Brando Corbin of being the one who messed with it and tried to kill Jason. Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps say that Jason doesn’t want to jump to conclusions just yet.

Jason knows that Cyrus Renault was also at the repair shop where Brando worked on his motorcycle right before he ran off the road. Brando told him and that is mot likely the reason that Jason isn’t pointing fingers a Brando. However, Sam will be quick to do just that.

She has been after Brando ever since the accident happened accusing him of sabotaging Jason. She hasn’t stopped yet and Brando is getting tired of it. He has insisted that he had nothing to do with it. Will Jason let Sam know that he suspects Cyrus?

Nick Agro / ABC

General Hospital fans think that Sam and Brando will eventually hook up, but she and Jason have been through a lot. It’s doubtful that she would risk her relationship with the man she has loved for years for a fling with the man that her younger sister had a one night stand with.

Cyrus has been a busy man lately. He is now chairman of the board at General Hospital. Once he gets wind that Jason didn’t die, he has plenty of access now to finish the job. Of course, Jason will be on the lookout for any suspicious activity that may be headed his way.

Now with Taggert confirmed to still be alive, Cyrus’ days may be numbered. It’s not known yet whether Jason was in on Taggert’s fake death or if Jordan is running the show by herself. Nonetheless, Taggert is out for blood and told Jordan this week that he wanted to kill Cyrus himself. General Hospital viewers are hoping that he does just that.