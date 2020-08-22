‘RHOP’ Star Robyn Dixon Says Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard’s Fight Was ‘Very Disappointing’

Robyn Dixon is weighing in on the 'RHOP' fight.

Robyn Dixon was devastated to see Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard physically fighting one another amid production on the fifth installment of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

After the ladies’ encounter was teased not only in the trailer for the new season, but also on the premiere episode, Robyn shared her thoughts about the matter, revealing that when it came to watching her co-stars get physical, she was extremely disappointed in their shocking behavior.

“When this fight happened, my mind was just so blown and confused. I’m like, ‘Why is this happening?'” Robyn revealed to Us Weekly magazine on the Friday, August 21, episode of their Getting Real with the Housewives podcast. “It definitely was a very disappointing thing to experience and to see.”

According to Robyn, it was extremely disheartening to see her friends get into a physical fight with one another.

While the scene won’t air until later on in the fifth installment of the Bravo show, the outlet noted that Monique and Candiace’s feud reached a breaking point during a dinner date with their fellow cast members in October of last year. At the time, it was noted that Monique had reportedly grabbed onto Candiace’s hair and pulled her to the ground.

Following the encounter, both Monique and Candiace were charged with assault. However, months after they filed dueling charges against one another, all of the charges from each side were dropped. If they had not been dropped, the ladies would have both been faced with time behind bars.

Robyn also weighed in on the other women’s reaction to the fight, stating that everyone has a different opinion about the brawl.

“That’s a big part of the season as well — the fallout from it,” Robyn said.

While the Season 5 cast of RHOP included all of the women from the fourth installment, along with new housewife Wendy Osefo, longtime star Ashley Darby recently admitted that she nearly didn’t return to the show due to the postpartum struggles she faced after welcoming her son, Dean, in July of last year. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ashley was seen chatting about her near-exit from the series in a video shared by “Betches” on YouTube, admitting she faced a “bumpy road” after becoming a mom for the first time.

“I went through a bit of postpartum depression and all that played into how I related to the group,” Ashley explained. “I wasn’t being the person I have been for the last four years on the show. I am a completely different person.”

Ashley added that it was challenging for her to get back into the swing of things.