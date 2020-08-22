Rachael Ray Is Cooking Again, Sharing Upbeat Video After Her New York Home Was Damaged By Fire

Rachael Ray is back cooking again after a fire that left her New York home damaged.

As People magazine reported, the 51-year-old celebrity chef and talk show host shared a video with her TikTok followers taking them through the steps of making the perfect tuna casserole. As the report noted, an upbeat Ray was seen cooking in footage that appeared to be taken in the kitchen prior to the blaze earlier this month that damaged the home.

With her traditional gusto, Ray showed a series of steps that included browning mushrooms and creating a topping from oyster crackers.

“Into the oven she goes — boom,” Ray told followers as she completed the meal.

As The Inquisitr had reported, Ray escaped the blaze unharmed with her husband, John Cusimano, and their dog, Bella Boo Blue. The couple had been living in the house since March. As the report noted, fans had come to know the house well as Ray showed it off on social media and filmed segments in the expansive kitchen.

The television host appears to have struck a tone of gratitude after the damaging fire. As People magazine reported, Ray later took to social media to thank the firefighters who worked to put out the August 9 blaze.

“Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home,” she tweeted the following day. “Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay. These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost.”

Aaron Davidson / Getty Images

Prior to the cooking video, Ray had been using social media to give some brief updates to fans, including a post on Instagram showing her dog resting comfortably along with the caption “Safe and sound.” The snap was a viral hit with her supporters, racking up thousands of likes and many supportive comments from those offering help through the difficult time. You can view her post here.

Investigators later said that the fire was accidental and had started in the chimney of the house’s wood-burning fireplace before spreading. A more detailed report on the incident was expected to be released in the coming weeks, the report noted. It was not clear just how extensive the damage was after the incident, or exactly when Ray and her husband may be able to return to their kitchen to create meals and video segments for their fans.