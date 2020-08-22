Pink Flaunts Her Legs In A Red Gingham Swimsuit And Performs ‘Synchronized Surfing’ Routine With A Pal

Pink put on a show on the back of a boat.

Pink let her fans know that she’s proud of her “thunder thighs” in a recent social media post that promoted body positivity, and she continued flaunting her strong, shapely legs in her latest Instagram update. On Friday, the “Love Me Anyway” songstress introduced her 7.9 million followers to a fun new athletic activity that combined being a spectator with being physically active.

Pink shared a video that was shot on a lake. Her Instagram feed is evidence that she’s been spending a lot of time out on the water as of late, and one of her photos proved that she can wakesurf like a pro. However, in her follow-up video, she was lying on the back of a boat. She and a female friend were filmed from behind as they leaned back so that their bodies were slightly angled. They were watching another pal wakeboard.

The boat was moving fast as Pink and her friend held their legs up in the air and pointed their toes. They were perfectly in sync with one another as they performed a few moves similar to the choreography featured in synchronized swimming routines. They bent each knee and swung their legs from side-to-side before spreading them wide. Their brief performance ended when they attempted to sit up.

Pink rocked a cute retro swimsuit that was primarily constructed out of red gingham fabric. However, one of her wide shoulder straps was white and gray. Due to the position of the camera, little of her bathing suit was visible. However, her chic head wrap was in full view. It was mostly white, and it featured a colorful organic print. The scarf was knotted in the front of her head so that it completely covered up her short hair.

Pink’s “synchronized surfing” performance was made more impressive by the presence of a can of Hoppy Poppy IPA in one of her hands.

A number of the “Just Give Me a Reason” hitmaker’s tattoos could be seen in her action-packed video. They included the serpentine dragon on her left thigh, the frog on the foot of the same leg, and the trail of Japanese kaji above the amphibian. During an interview with The Independent, Pink revealed that she got one of the symbols inked on her ankle when she was just 12 years old. It means “good luck and happiness.” The partially visible tattoo on her right ankle is her father and brother’s dog tags.

Pink’s creative new sport and her leggy display helped her rack up over 225,000 likes and 1,000 comments from her followers.

“You are so hot,” wrote her husband Carey Hart.

“This has a very GoGo’s feel to it,” read another message.

“I keep watching it over and over, synchronized hypnotized lol,” wrote a third admirer.