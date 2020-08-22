‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Portia Gives An Update On Brooklyn To A Frantic Ned & Olivia

It was a dramatic week on General Hospital and there is more to come in the following days ahead. The Nurses Ball was a bit different this year, but there is always a major story line that grabs some attention.

This year it’s the kidnapping of Wiley by Nelle and Julian, which also ties into the attack on Brooklyn Quartermaine. She caught Nelle ready to go on the run with her son and now because of that, Brooklyn is fighting for her life. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central tease that Ned and Olivia are on edge waiting to hear how she is doing. Ned was on the outs with his daughter having thrown her out of the house days ago. However, Olivia had just convinced Ned to go talk to Brooklyn, but it was too late. She was found with her throat slashed in the Nurses Ball dressing room.

In the previews for Monday, Portia is shown going to Ned and Olivia to give them an update of their daughter. Things don’t look good for Brooklyn, but it’s likely that she will survive this ordeal. Unfortunately, this attack may affect her budding singing career, which is why she gave her ELQ shares to Valentin in the first place. Her singing career was supposed to take off. Now that may be a thing of the past.

Brook Lynn's nerves might be getting the better of her. The weight of Deception's public rollout rests on her shoulders.

Tune into an exciting, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @BrianaLane pic.twitter.com/RZ8qB1kBr8 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 19, 2020

Thanks to Nelle, Brooklyn is in danger of losing her life and baby Wiley is gone from the Quartermaine mansion. She set all these things in motion, but she may not be getting away with it after all.

According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Julian will be threatening Nelle before she can get her hands on Wiley. The little boy is sleeping in Julian’s car and Nelle is frantic to grab him and get out of town before anyone discovers what she has done. However, Julian is done with her. Will this finally be the end of Nelle?

General Hospital fans have grown tired of this villain’s antics. She had cause plenty of chaos in the lives of the Corinthos family and others. Now that Julian has been blackmailed by her, it looks like he is finally over it as he has her at gunpoint.

Lulu has also been shaken up by the attack on Brooklyn. No one currently knows who did it to her, but they will soon find out. If she does finally wake up, she may be able to identify her attacker. Things are heating up quickly on General Hospital and fans are ready to see what Julian will do with Nelle next week.