Brittany Aldean Welcomes Brand New Family Member: He’s A Chameleon Named Elvis

According to former model Brittney Aldean, the family acquired a surprise new member on Friday afternoon, much to the delight of her 1.6 million Instagram followers as well as her 2-year-old son, Memphis. The post included a lovely portrait of Elvis the chameleon, as well as an adorable video documenting his introduction. It received nearly 10,000 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded.

Elvis was pictured close-up in a screened cage decked out with a multitude of colorful tropical plants — all plastic — as well as several faux branches featuring different knotty textures and shapes.

He was drenched in a golden light that accentuated the wrinkly scaliness of his skin and warmed his little cold-blooded body.

Most of him appeared to be a brilliant green, but upon closer inspection, he was mottled with various shades of the color, from emerald to turquoise to chartreuse, with spots that ranged from yellow to deep orange. The surface of his skin along his rib cage and on a section of his tail indicate that he may have been in the process of shedding.

Elvis posed handsomely on an intricate branch with one bony elbow bent and his hand grasping the area in front of him. He also held tightly with his back foot to preserve his balance. His awesome tail hung below his perch and the curl was unfortunately was blocked from view by some foliage.

He stared directly forward with one eye, and appeared to be gazing to his right with the other.

In the second half of the post, the video clip began with Elvis being whisked out of his pet-store travel container by Brittany’s husband, country music artist Jason Aldean, in preparation to place him in his new home. Their 2-year-old, Memphis, stood excitedly by to watch.

Jason clutched the lizard very gently in one hand and asked Memphis repeatedly if he wanted to pet Elvis. Memphis hopped back and forth on both feet with tentative anticipation.

“Is it scary?” he inquired with wide eyes and a big grin.

Jason assured the child that Elvis wouldn’t hurt him. After a bit of convincing and a fatherly demonstration, Memphis finally touched the creature with the tiniest tip of his finger for approximately half a second, and then started happily bouncing again.

As Jason placed the chameleon in on a low limb in his habitat, Brittany was heard in the background sweetly reassuring her son, “There you go, that’s your animal.”

“What kind of animal is he?” she asked.

Elvis began very, very slowly making his way up to a higher spot in the cage.

“A chameleon,” whispered Memphis, so quiet he almost couldn’t be heard.

According to a recent report by The Inquisitr, Brittany and family are happy to have pets in their home. Last month, she posted a sweet photo of herself snuggling with her two pups, Saint and Mia.