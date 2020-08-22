Sofia Vergara Defends Ellen DeGeneres After Video Of The Host Mocking Her Accent Go Viral

Sofia Vergara took to Twitter on Friday to defend friend Ellen DeGeneres after a viral clip seemed to indicate that the talk show host constantly mocked Sofia’s accent, E! Online reported.

According to the Modern Family star, she was never offended by what Ellen said to her and was “always in on the joke.”

The initial clip that went viral showed snippets from Sofia’s various appearances on Ellen’s show throughout the years. In each one, the host had something snarky to say about the 48-year-old’s English-speaking skills. At one point she even impersonated the Colombian-American actress.

In her tweet, she said the two liked to have fun with each other and shared an old clip from The Ellen DeGeneres Show where Sofia was a guest.

Ellen and Sofia joked about working together on a CoverGirl commercial.

“They give her the hardest lines too because we have to describe what’s in the CoverGirl makeup and she has such a hard time pronouncing any of the ingredients,” the 62-year-old teased.

The video proved that Sofia often throws jibes right back, as she jokingly referring to how much older Ellen is than she is and also suggested that Ellen was the one who made her say the most challenging phrases and words.

Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke. https://t.co/mjUjPNRHlb — Sofia Vergara (@SofiaVergara) August 21, 2020

The majority of responses to the America’s Got Talent judge’s tweet were positive, with fans thanking her for standing up for her friend. Several said they were happy to see her take a stand against “cancel culture.”

“I love you BOTH so much and when I heard these comments i was so stunned. Comedy and entertainment isn’t for everyone,” wrote one person.

“It’s great that you can have the confidence to have fun with who you are,” tweeted another.

“I love you Sofia thank you for speaking out and standing by Ellen!” chimed in a third user.

However, at least one person felt that Sofia’s response was not a good enough defense and still believed that making fun of her accent was wrong.

“You should not have tolerated that,” they wrote.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

While the interviews between the stars present in the viral video were old, Ellen has been under increased scrutiny as of late since multiple current and former staff members came forward to accuse her of nurturing a toxic workplace environment.

Many celebrities have defended her, including Katy Perry, Jay Leno, and more, there were also several who voiced their support for the staff and believed the allegations of abuse and bullying.