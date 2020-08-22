Whitney Johns Flaunts Her Perfect Physique In A Mismatched Bikini

American fitness model Whitney Johns went online on Friday, August 21, and wowed her admirers with a yet another skin-baring snapshot.

In the picture, Whitney rocked a mismatched bikini that put her amazing physique on full display. The risque ensemble consisted of a teal-and-white striped bikini top that boasted triangular cups, thin straps, a plunging neckline, and a string that ran across her chest and tied behind her back.

The tiny garment allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. In addition, it also drew attention toward her sculpted abs and taut stomach.

Whitney teamed the top with a pair of teal bottoms. She pulled the thin straps high on her waist, letting the front part of the garment scoop down to expose her lower torso.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple and only opted for a silver barbell in her navel.

The shoot took place at a beach, against the breathtaking background of the ocean and the clear blue sky. To strike a pose, Whitney dug her toes in the wet sand, spread her shapely legs apart, raised both of her arms, and touched her hair. She turned her face away from the camera and puckered her lips.

According to the tag in her post, the sexy bathing suit was from the online beachwear retailer, Kristen Lonie Swimwear. She also tagged her photographer, Lee LHGFX, in the post for acknowledgement.

Whitney included a long caption in which she wrote about the traits of genuine people. The hottie added that real people do not need to talk about how real they are. She also provided a few examples to prove her point.

Within 10 hours of going live, the snap amassed close to 10,000 likes. In addition, several of Whitney’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared more than 300 messages to praise her amazing figure.

“Body goals!!! Your figure is perfection, girl!!” one of her fans commented.

“The queen of IG has posted yet another lit new pic!!” another user chimed in.

“You’re making the ocean jealous… stop!!!” a third follower wrote.

“I follow a lot of people here on IG, and out of all of them, you’re my absolute fav and the special one too!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Many of Whitney’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation, including Diana Maux, Syd Wilder, and Jamie R. Lawrence.

