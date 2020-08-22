Instagram Model Julia Muniz Bares Cleavage In A White Bikini For Latest Steamy Update

Instagram model Julia Muniz scintillated fans with a three-photo set for her latest upload. For the snaps, she was photographed on the beach in a small bikini that flaunted her assets and athletic figure.

The Brazilian beauty is well-known for spending her time surfing, and as usual, in these spicy pictures she was close to water. In the throwback pics, she was filmed near the shore trying to get a reprieve from the sun. Muniz wore her long dark hair tied up in a bun, and rocked a white two-piece. The top had triangle cups and small clasps that connected the thin shoulder straps. Her matching bottoms had the same clasps connecting the straps that wrapped around her waist.

For the first slide, Muniz was shot sitting down with her back to the water. There were dark tree leaves hanging over her head, and they partially covered her gorgeous face. The 21-year-old’s mouth was slightly agape as she looked off-camera. She had a striped towel tied around her lower body. Muniz leaned her weight on her right arm, and viewers caught a glimpse of her cleavage in the revealing suit.

The second snap captured Muniz from the thighs to her chest, as she stood with a crochet bag over her shoulder. Her toned midsection was on full display along with her thighs and bust. Muniz’s dark tan made the swimsuit pop against her skin.

Muniz used the geotag of Gold Coast, Queensland, but in her caption she mentioned that these photos were taken in California back in 2019. The social media influencer tagged Slowtide towels along with photographer Willie Kessel in the post. She added several emoji in the caption before uploading the pics on Friday.

Many of the surfer’s 751,000 Instagram followers noticed the upload, and more than 15,000 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button. Her husband – professional surfer Jack Robinson – responded with raised hands emoji. Fans left compliments in both English and Portuguese, as followers commented on her curves and complexion.

“You are elegant and very beautiful!‼️” one follower replied.

“So forever gorgeous @juliamuniz,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Wow how beautiful congratulations,” one admirer replied in response to the caption.

“Beautiful skin tone,” a fan responded.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Muniz showcased her athletic frame in a blue two-piece. She posted two pictures for that update. In the first she was shot from the front while she shielded her eyes from the sun. The second slide was a view of her backside in the thong bottoms.