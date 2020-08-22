Lily Ermak Sizzles In A Form-Fitted, Orange Dress And Flaunts Major Cleavage

Russian model Lily Ermak took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 21, and treated her followers to a very hot snapshot.

In the picture, Lily rocked a form-fitted orange dress that perfectly accentuated her curves. The outfit featured a plunging neckline, one that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. It boasted a buttoned front and a long length.

Lily wore her highlighted, silver tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of round earrings and a white hat.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Mexico.

The shoot took place indoors, seemingly at a restaurant. Several tables and wooden chairs with blue-and-white striped cushions could be seen in the background. To strike a pose, Lily stood straight, slightly tilted her body, and kept a hand on her thigh. She held her hand behind her head, parted her lips, and seductively gazed at the camera.

Lily added a caption in Russian, and according to a Google translation, she wrote that since naturalness is trending on Instagram these days, she is trying to post pics with minimal editing and filters.

The hottie also informed users that her stylish hat was from Moscow-based designer outlet, White Peony Hats. She also asked her fans if they like the orange dress on her.

Within 10 hours of posting, the picture garnered more than 7,000 likes. In addition to that, several of her followers took to the comments section and shared close to 120 comments in which they praised her amazing physique, pretty looks, and her incredible sense of style.

“Your pics are better without filters. I have been waiting for that!!” one of her fans wrote.

“Hello, princess! You have gorgeous eyes, a pretty mouth, beautiful hair, and a great body!” another user commented.

“Woooow!!!! So incredibly beautiful and sexy. Pure perfection,” a third follower chimed in, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“You look amazing from head to toe. Anything you wear looks great!! I love you so much,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “marry me,” “10/10 figure,” and “my queen,” to let Lily know how much they adore her.

Apart from her followers, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the pic, including Syd Wilder, Sola Monova, and Jenna Jenovich.

Lily shares her skin-baring photographs on her Instagram page quite often. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on July 23, she uploaded a set of very sexy pics in which she rocked a gold mini dress made of silk fabric that perfectly accentuated her awesome figure.