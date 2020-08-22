Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Gold Body Jewelry And Bare Skin In Throwback Beach Photos

Vanessa Hudgens wowed her 38.7 million Instagram followers on Friday evening with a series of sizzling throwback photos on the beach, in which she displayed tons of curves in a tiny bikini embellished with body jewelry. The post garnered over 85,000 likes in the first ten minutes after it was uploaded.

Vanessa geotagged her location at Amanyara, a resort on the Northwest point on the Turks and Caicos islands. In the caption she wistfully expressed her desire to revisit.

The tropical background breathtaking. She posed standing on white sand in front of blue-green water that rolled gently onto the shore in tranquil waves. The water appeared almost crystal clear near the beach, and gradually darkened into a deep, cobalt blue as it deepened and extended toward the horizon.

A stately white yacht floated alone in the distance where the water met the sky. Bits of fluffy clouds dotted the atmosphere.

Vanessa wore a stylish white bikini with a retro vibe. The top had a wide, straight neckline across her decolletage and wide straps over her shoulders. It featured a decorative black lacing up the center that displayed a glimpse of her cleavage. The cups were embellished with a thin line of black piping across the both breasts.

The suit’s matching bottom clung to her shapely hips and curved just below her pierced navel, and had the same line of piping across the front.

A network of thin, gold-colored chain splayed across her body was visible upon close inspection. The intricate web of delicate jewelry appeared to be attached behind her neck, then trailed over her chest in multiple strands. They branched out beneath her bathing suit around and between both breasts, then reappeared draped in varying lengths against her slender torso.

Vanessa also accessorized with matching gold-colored bracelets on both wrists and one ankle, and numerous rings on her fingers.

Her dark hair was parted in the center and the loose waves appeared to blow in the gentle ocean breeze.

She finished off the vintage feel with a pair of smoky cat-eye sunglasses.

Vanessa’s dedicated Instagram followers rapidly flooded the comments section.

“Take me with you lmfao,” begged one fan.

“Your body is goals,” declared another, adding heart and flame emoji afterwards.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Vanessa made it clear that she’s been longing for some vacation time. Just yesterday she shared another pair of photos in which she strolled along an unidentified beach at sunset and enjoyed a refreshing cocktail, looking glamorous in an animal-printed maxi dress.