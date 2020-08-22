Candace Cameron Bure Shimmers In Mermaid Leggings In New Instagram Snap

Candace looked amazing in new photo.

Candace Cameron Bure loves to share inspiring posts on her Instagram to help encourage her fans. On Friday, the Fuller House star sent out another share along with two amazing photos of herself wearing a fun pair of mermaid leggings.

In the picture, Candace was sitting outside in what is likely her own backyard. She had a red exercise mat underneath her as she seemed to be soaking up the sunshine. Her face was raised toward the sky and she had a huge smile on her face. The actress sported a pair of turquoise leggings that was reminiscent of a mermaid that flaunted her toned thighs. She sat with one leg bent behind her, while the other one was bent in front of her. She was also barefoot for the photo.

The sunlight seemed to show off the shimmering pattern of the bottoms as she sat in that position. Candace teamed the pants with a white tank top that featured the words Lift Up Others in the front, which is part of her new DaySpring collection that also features her own line of cards. Her slender arms and shoulders were accentuated in this cute shirt.

The mom of three had a wide fabric head hand around her blond hair. Her locks were styled with soft curls on the ends and a few strands of hair framing her face.

The background of the first snapshot was full of greenery and flowers lining the yard. There were white chairs right behind her as well.

In the second pic, Candace was seen from the waist up as she smiled directly at the camera with her finger pointed upwards and her other hand on her hip. She works hard to keep herself in tip-top shape and it seems to show.

Her 4.4 million Instagram followers seemed to adore the photos and took to the comments to say so.

“YES!! love this!!” one fan said with a couple of heart emojis attached.

“The smile that never fails to lift my spirit,” said another follower.

“You’re a mermaid,” a third admirer remarked.

The final season of Fuller House aired this past spring and now Candace is onto other projects, including the DaySpring collection. Fans of the former Netflix show miss it, but they loved the triple wedding on the series finale. There were special guests and some blasts from the past as well. Some of the fan’s reactions were previously captured by The Inquisitr.