Democrats Are ‘Talking About’ Repealing 22nd Amendment To Let Barack Obama Serve Another Term, Reporter Claims

Following former President Barack Obama’s address at the Democratic National Convention, MSNBC analyst Robert Costa alleged that lawmakers are “talking about” repealing the 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution, Fox News reported on Friday.

Costa — who writes for The Washington Post — claimed that Obama’s address prompted discussions about changing the Constitution in order to let the Democrat serve another term in the White House.

Costa said that lawmakers are “talking about the 22nd Amendment that bans a president from going beyond two terms.”

“Democrats are looking at that Obama speech tonight and saying maybe one day he could come back? Maybe the 22nd Amendment could be repealed?”

The measure was approved in 1947 and ratified in 1951. At the time, the Republican Party controlled both chambers of the United States Congress and decided to amend the Constitution following the third reelection of Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was a Democrat.

Costa described Obama’s remarks as a “historic rebuke” of his successor, President Donald Trump, saying that it was partisan “on one level,” but that it had many Republicans “sitting up straight and paying attention.”

The Washington Post reporter praised the former commander-in-chief for his speech, asking “how is it that the combination of traits we saw in Barack Obama tonight haven’t been revealed in totality prior to now?”

During his speech, Obama cast Trump as an unprecedented threat to American democracy. He accused his successor of using the power of his office to enrich himself and his allies, abandoning the American people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Do not let them take away your power Do not let them take away your democracy,” Obama said, arguing that Trump is seeking to suppress voter turnout in the upcoming election, instead of asking the American people to vote for him based on policy and his administration’s achievements.

Obama also argued that Trump treats the presidency like another “reality show,” saying that he understands why so many Americans are cynical about politics. He said that “the circus of it all” repels voters across the nation.

Obama has expressed no interest in returning to the White House — even if that was possible — but Trump has. In fact, per Business Insider, Trump and his allies have floated the idea of the commander-in-chief serving at least another term in office.

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

According to Trump and his backers, he deserves to spend four more years at the helm of the nation because he was investigated and then impeached by the House of Representatives.