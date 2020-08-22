Durrani Popal Looks Super Hot In A Very Revealing Nude Bikini: ‘Call 911, I’m On Fire’

American model Durrani Popal took to her Instagram page on Friday and treated her 800,000-plus followers to a sizzling hot snapshot.

In the picture, Durrani, who rose to fame after appearing in American reality TV series Dash Dolls, was rocking a nude-colored bikini that left little to the imagination of the viewers. The ensemble consisted of a tiny top that boasted a thin string tied behind her back. The garment struggled to contain her assets and allowed her to show off major sideboob.

Durrani teamed the risqué top with thong-style bottoms that she pulled up high on her slender hips to put her pert derriere on full display. Moreover, she also flaunted her toned legs to titillate her admirers.

She wore her raven-colored tresses in soft, romantic waves, and let her long locks fall over her back. In terms of accessories, she only opted for a gold wristwatch.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured in Tulum, Mexico. The shoot took place at a beach, against the breathtaking backdrop of the ocean and the cloudy sky.

The hottie, who is of middle-eastern origin, struck a side pose to provide onlookers with a generous view of her incredible figure. She spread her legs apart and submerged her feet in the water. The hottie seductively parted her lips and looked straight at the camera as she soaked up the sun.

In the caption, she referenced her hotness and asked users to call 911.

Within three hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 7,800 likes. Moreover, several of Durrani’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared 140-plus comments to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“MY JAW JUST DROPPED!!” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, you are so, so, so hot. Are you kidding me????” another user chimed in.

“Your hair looks amazing!!! In fact, everything about you is simply amazing!!” a third follower wrote.

“Wow!!! So sexy!! Any man would be lucky to make love to you!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “wifey af,” and “what a booty,” to express their adoration for Durrani.

Aside from her followers, many models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Alexa Dellanos, Alexandra M. Rodriguez, and Nikki Vianna.

Durrani often wows her admirers with her sexy photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she uploaded a snap on July 17 in which she rocked a white ribbed dress that accentuated her figure. The dress enabled her to flaunt a glimpse of her perky breasts.