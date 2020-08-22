Rosie O’Donnell Calls On Kanye West To Save Himself, Start Taking His Bipolar Medication

Rosie O’Donnell is reaching out to Kanye West with a request — take your bipolar medication and save yourself.

The comedian and television host took to Twitter to implore the rapper to start taking efforts to address his wellness, even calling on the memory of his deceased mother in an effort to reach him. O’Donnell said she was sending the message with “so much love,” calling on him to start taking his medicine to address the issues and find balance in his life.

West has been open about his struggles with mental health, revealing that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

ye – u must take ur meds – save urself – get balanced – if ur mom was here she would say that to u – with so much love … — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 21, 2020

O’Donnell becomes the latest to make a public appeal to West to take better care of himself. His wife, Kim Kardashian, opened up about how it is painful living with the condition, and called for people to have empathy for her husband.

“Anyone who has [bipolar disorder] or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand,” she wrote on Instagram, via CBS News. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health.”

O’Donnell is not the first person to suggest that West may need more pharmaceutical help in tackling the disorder. In an interview with The Inquisitr, Dr. Delvena Thomas said that it appears the rapper is in denial about his condition and seems to suffer from instances of non-compliances with his medication. Thomas, an expert on mental health and eliminating the stigma that surrounds it, said West’s situation is not unlike the many other Americans who suffer from similar medical issues.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

O’Donnell’s message came in reply to a tweet from West about his successful efforts to become a candidate in other states. West has been facing increased scrutiny since his surprise announcement on the Fourth of July that he was running for president. Since then he has come under fire from critics who accuse him of trying to spoil the race for Donald Trump — whom he supports — by siphoning votes away from Joe Biden.

Critics have also taken aim at what they see as improprieties in his attempts to get on the ballot in several states. As The Inquisitr reported, West failed to make the ballot in his home state of Illinois and was rejected in his bid to become an official candidate in Wisconsin.